About Trax FM

Trax FM Specialises in Live Debate, Soul Funk, Soul, Jazz, Jazz Funk, House, Drum & Bass, Club Classics, Comedy, Rock & Pop, 80’s Pop, 80’s Soul, Reggae, Soca, Chutney, Hip Hop and Rap. Trax was born in October 1985 as a pirate radio station broadcasting from the north circular road in a caravan. The station was called "D.A.D",(abbreviated as Davinder,Amir,David). The name changed from D.A.D to a mobile disco name,(Trax Mobile Disco),to TRAX FM, and new DJ's joined, like Mickey, Ritz, The Pacman, The Captain & DJ Danny.

