About Supreme FM

Supreme FM, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing hip hop and r'n'b and is the most trendy among listeners between 45-54 year-olds. It is ranked no. 1065 on our top list from our listeners. With this selection one is well entertained. On Supreme FM the music takes center stage! The language is in English.