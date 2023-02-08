About Today FM

About Today FM

About Today FM

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Today FM live, direct from Dublin studios, which started broadcasting in 1997. The station is one of the most popular radios in Ireland, thanks to its lively talk shows and carefully chosen music selection. Mainly Today FM plays pop music, but due to the colourful palette, it can come up with all kinds of other arts. In addition to talk shows, music and the latest news from Ireland and around the world, the radio keeps its listeners up to date with sports news and weather reports. The station offers morning shows every day that keep the listeners in a good mood and are very popular, 'Ian Dempsey Breakfast Show', 'Weekend Breakfast with Alison Curtis', as well as 'Dermot and Dave'. Every day, a good start.

