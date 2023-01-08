About Cork's Red FM

About Cork's Red FM

About Cork's Red FM

(11)

Since 2002, the local station, Red FM from Cork has been broadcasting live from Bishoptown with analog availability in and around County Cork. This young station has an equally young listenership and underlines this with its dynamic as well as exciting programming. A mix of the latest and trendiest chart hits from Pop, House, Chillout, R'n'B and Ballads, makes it possible for Red FM to maintain its popularity. To this sophisticated music program are added talk shows and podcast, which continue the atmosphere of the station. With shows like, 'Green on Red', traditional Irish music is also added to the program. In addition, listeners are kept up to date with the latest traffic, sports and weather reports, as well as news.

