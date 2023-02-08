About Tipp FM

About Tipp FM

About Tipp FM

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Tipp FM - On Your Wavelength.. Broadcasting live around the world from Tipperary, Ireland. Local and commercial radio station Tipp FM live, based in Clonmel, was established in 1989. Initially covering only the north and southeast of its home county of Tipperary, following expansion in 2003, it can now be received throughout the county. Tipp FM mainly covers locally relevant topics about politics and tries to encourage its listeners to share their opinions or even exchange views via phone calls. The lineup of talk shows varies, as does the music programming. From pop to country to Irish music of the last 50 years, there is no shortage of variety. The hourly news bulletins on local, national and international events, as well as sports and weather information, keep listeners from Tipperary and the surrounding area up to date.

