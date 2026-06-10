About Galway Bay 95.8 FM

About Galway Bay 95.8 FM

About Galway Bay 95.8 FM

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Galway Bay FM live, started as the first legal radio in Connacht County under the name 'Radio West'. In 1993, the name was changed to its current form. Galway Bay FM plays a balanced program between music and talk. Music lovers get their money's worth with a variety of classics from the last three decades, as do thoughtful listeners who like to be treated to spoken word pieces. In special broadcasts, there is a special focus on the 80s, 50s and 60s, or genre-specific programs on the subject of Irish or American Country make the hearts of music lovers beat faster. To round out the music palette, there is also room in the program for traditional Irish music. This perspective is not only supported by the music, but gets a very special place by an offer in Irish. Once an hour there are the latest events from local and international news, sports and weather of the region. In addition, there is room in the program to broaden the perspective on local, national and international affairs, with the help of in-depth analysis and debate. In addition to political issues, there is also an extensive sports program covering rugby, snooker, darts, horse racing, hurling, golf and soccer. With programs on sporting events in the county, Ireland and the world, accompanied by commentary, expert reports and passionate debate. Another extensively researched topic is sports, as sports-related programs in particular passionately discuss the sporting events of the county, Ireland and the world, through commentary, expert reports and analysis.

