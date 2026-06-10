Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsOcean FM Sligo
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Ocean FM Sligo
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Ocean FM Sligo

Pop
Ocean FM Sligo
Playing now
About Ocean FM Sligo
(24)

Station website
EnglishConnachtIrelandPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.23.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 9:41:18 AM
A company fromMADSACK