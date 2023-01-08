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RTÉ Gold

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RTÉ Gold
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About RTÉ Gold
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RTÉ Gold from Dublin for Ireland. The pleasure of traffic, news and music to dance along, allows the Irish to always stay up to date. With shows like 'Gold Breakfast', 'Daytime Gold' and 'The Gold Lounge', Will Leahy and Rick O'Shea, among others, bring you through the golden day. A time travel through the decades from the 50s, 60s, through the 70s, 80s to the 90s. A mixture of Frank Sinatra, Madonna, Whitney Houston, Elvis Presley and Barbara Streisend.

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