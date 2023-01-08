About RTÉ lyric fm

About RTÉ lyric fm

About RTÉ lyric fm

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RTÉ lyric fm is a national radio station in Ireland, known for its eclectic and diverse programming that showcases a wide range of music genres and arts. The station provides its listeners with a mix of classical, jazz, folk, world, and other forms of music as well as arts coverage and features.



The station's programming includes music shows that feature a wide range of genres and styles, such as "The Lyric Concert" which focuses on classical music, "The Blue of the Night" which features an eclectic mix of music, and "The Folk Show" which highlights traditional and contemporary folk music. The station also offers a range of feature programs, such as "The Lyrics of my Life" which presents an hour of music chosen by a guest presenter and "Sounds Like Friday" which showcases new music.



RTÉ lyric fm also places a strong emphasis on showcasing Irish music and culture. The station provides regular coverage of Irish music events, and features shows that highlight Irish traditional and contemporary music, such as "Tradfest" and "The John Creedon Show".



The station also has a strong online presence, providing listeners with a wide range of additional resources and information, including live streaming, podcasts, and playlists of featured music.



Overall, RTÉ lyric fm is a unique radio station that offers its listeners a wide range of quality programming that includes music, arts coverage, and features. With its commitment to showcasing a diverse range of genres and styles, along with a strong focus on Irish music and culture, it's a valuable resource for those looking for an eclectic listening experience and to be exposed to new and different forms of music.

