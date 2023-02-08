About Sunshine 106.8 FM

About Sunshine 106.8 FM

About Sunshine 106.8 FM

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Sunshine 106.8 FM is a radio station that serves the Dublin area and plays a wide range of easy listening and adult contemporary music. The station's mission is to provide its listeners with a mix of soothing and upbeat music, along with news and information about local events and happenings in the Dublin area.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs provide a warm and friendly atmosphere, with commentary, trivia and information about the music and artists played, adding context and depth to the listening experience. Sunshine 106.8 FM also features live performances, interviews and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is carefully curated selection of easy listening and adult contemporary music catering to a wide range of listeners, with a mix of popular hits and timeless classics. In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that cover local news, events, and happenings, providing the listeners with updates on what is happening in Dublin area.



Sunshine 106.8 FM is a valuable resource for those who want to stay informed and entertained while listening to a mix of easy listening and adult contemporary music. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of music, providing engaging content and keeping its listeners up-to-date with local news and events makes it a go-to destination for those looking for a feel-good, positive and upbeat station that connects with the community.



