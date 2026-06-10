About Ireland's Classic Hits

About Ireland's Classic Hits

About Ireland's Classic Hits

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Ireland's Classic Hits is a radio station that plays a wide range of popular songs from the 60s, 70s, 80s, and 90s. The station serves the listeners in Ireland, providing them a mix of popular classic hits from across the decades. The station's unique format is a blend of various genres such as pop, rock, folk and more, catering to a diverse and nostalgic audience.



The station's experienced and knowledgeable DJs have a deep understanding of popular music and provide commentary, trivia, and behind-the-scenes stories that add context and depth to the listening experience. Ireland's Classic Hits also features live performances, interviews, and studio sessions which provide an intimate and engaging listening experience for the audience.



The station's programming is diverse and eclectic, featuring a handpicked selection of songs from various genres and eras, catering to the taste of music enthusiasts, from the purist to the casual listener. It also provides news and information about upcoming events, concerts, and festivals.



In addition to music programming, the station also features talk shows that delve into the history and culture of popular music, covering topics such as the contributions of key figures in the genre, the influence of various types of music on society, and the current state of the music scene. It also has a specific focus on showcasing the best of Irish Music and its influence on the global music scene.



Ireland's Classic Hits is a radio station that stands out by its unique blend of genres and eras, handpicked by experienced and knowledgeable DJs, and providing a well-rounded listening experience. The station's commitment to playing a diverse range of popular classic hits and providing engaging content, makes it a great choice for music enthusiasts looking for something nostalgic and different. It also provides a platform to showcase the best of Irish Music and its impact on the global music scene.

