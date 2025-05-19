Open app
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Open app
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top categories
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
Sports
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
Svenska Favoriter
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
Svenska Favoriter
Hits
Playing now
Svenska Favoriter
Similar Stations
The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM
Hits, Top 40 & Charts
KYW - newsradio
Philadelphia, Hits, Pop
KPOA - 93.5 FM Hawaiian Music Maui Style
Lahaina, Hits
CADENA 100
Madrid, Hits, Pop
Olímpica Stereo 104.5 Cali
Cali, Hits
ECO99FM
Telford, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
La Mejor Zacatecas
Zacatecas, Hits, Latin, Zouk and Tropical
WGNL - Jamz 104.3 FM
Greenwood MS, Hits
Voice of Barbados 92.9 FM
Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
bravo!
Zagreb, Hits, Pop, Rock
WSBB-FM - WSB Radio
Atlanta, Hits, Talk, Pop
WPLM FM - Today's Easy 99.1
Plymouth, Hits
WPNA 103.1 FM - Chicago
Chicago, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
ANTENNE BAYERN
Ismaning, Hits, Pop
KMVK La Grande 107.5 FM
Dallas, Hits, Ranchera
About Svenska Favoriter
(12)
Station website
Swedish
Stockholm
Stockholm
Sweden
Hits
Listen to Svenska Favoriter, The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Svenska Favoriter
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Svenska Favoriter: Stations in Family
Radio Rainbow
Stockholm, Electro, Hits
Power Club
Stockholm, Electro, House
One Hit Wonders
Stockholm, Hits, Pop
Lugna Favoriter
Stockholm, Ballads, Pop
Star 70's
Stockholm, 70s
Soul Classics
Stockholm, Soul
Lugna Klassiker 104.7 FM
Stockholm, Hits
Power Street
Stockholm, Hip Hop
Power Hit Radio
Stockholm, Hits, Pop
More stations from Stockholm
Hamsafar Radio 94,2
Stockholm, Talk
P7 Sisuradio
Stockholm
NRJ Sweden
Stockholm, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Mix Megapol
Stockholm, Pop
Psyradio - Chillout
Stockholm, Ambient, Chillout
Radio Sweden - Swedish news in English
Stockholm, Talk
P4 Stockholm
Stockholm, Pop
Bandit Metal
Stockholm, Heavy Metal, Rock
Bandit Rock Stockholm 106.3
Stockholm, Alternative, Hard Rock, Rock
RIX FM
Stockholm, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Viking 101.4 FM
Ekerö, Hits, Pop
Soul Classics
Stockholm, Soul
SDX synthetic experience
Stockholm, Electro, Industrial, Techno
Skärgårdsradion
Stockholm, Pop
Radio Rainbow
Stockholm, Electro, Hits
Power Club
Stockholm, Electro, House
RIX FM Fresh
Stockholm, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
Psyradio - Progressive
Stockholm, Techno
Lugna Favoriter
Stockholm, Ballads, Pop
Vinyl 60-tal
Stockholm, Hits
Vinyl 107
Stockholm, Oldies
Radio Svensk Pop
Stockholm, Pop
Star 70's
Stockholm, 70s
Rockklassiker Hårdrock
Stockholm, Hard Rock
106.7 Rockklassiker
Stockholm, Classic Rock, Rock
Star 70
Stockholm, 70s
Dansbandsfavoriter
Stockholm, Folk
Radio Boden
Stockholm, Electro
RIX FM Festival
Stockholm, Charts, Pop
Top podcasts
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Unicorn Girl
News, Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Level Up Podcast w/ Paul Alex
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
The Daily
News, Daily News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce
Comedy, Sports
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Deck
True Crime
Finding Peak [Formerly The Ryan Hanley Show]
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
Cold Blooded: Mystery in Alaska
News, True Crime
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, Politics
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Chief Change Officer
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Careers, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Right About Now with Ryan Alford
Business, News, Business News, Marketing
On Purpose with Jay Shetty
Business, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Management
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
NerdWallet's Smart Money Podcast
Business, Education, Tutorials, Investing
Money Rehab with Nicole Lapin
Business, Education, Self-Improvement
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, Society & Culture, News Commentary
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Health & Wellness, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The Binge Cases: Doctor's Orders
Society & Culture, True Crime, Documentary
Young and Profiting with Hala Taha (Entrepreneurship, Sales, Marketing)
Business, Entrepreneurship
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.23.3
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 8/29/2025 - 1:52:42 AM