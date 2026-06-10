About Mix Megapol

About Mix Megapol

About Mix Megapol

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Founded in 1994 as "Megapol", Mix Megapol today provides all of Sweden with the best hits from the 80s to today. The morning show "Gry Forssell med vänner" with Gry Forssell is the most popular program. The program focuses on pop and successful hits from the 80s, 90s, 2000s, and 2010s. In addition to this main station from Stockholm, the station has its own frequency in Gothenburg. At night, all regional stations broadcast the same program. Mix Megapol is a commercial private radio station of the Bauer Media Group.

