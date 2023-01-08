About 106.7 Rockklassiker

About 106.7 Rockklassiker

About 106.7 Rockklassiker

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At Rockklassiker, the name says it all: the station plays the best rock classics from the 70s, 80s and 90s through the 2000s. Started under the name Klassiska Hits in 1994, the name was changed to Rockklassiker in 1998. The morning show "Morronrock" with Jonas Nilsson, Hans Wiklund and Linda Fyrebo and "Eftermiddag Med Ian & Mic" are particularly popular. In 2001, Rockklassiker won the Radio Academy's Great Radio Award in the Private Local Radio of the Year category. The voice of the station is the well-known voice actor Bengt Skogholt. Rockklassiker is part of the Bauer Media Group. Rockklassiker's target audience is male listeners between the ages of 25 and 49.

