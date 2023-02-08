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The Voice

PopRock
The Voice
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About The Voice
(146)

The Voice, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and rock and is the most appealing among listeners between 35-44 year-olds. In our users' hit parade, The Voice is listed at 1191st position. With altogether thirteen streams a substantional range of listening occasions is offered. The Voice concentrates on the music selection and has a low word share. All contents are provided in Danish.

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DanishCopenhagenHovedstadenDenmarkPopRock
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