About The Voice

About The Voice

About The Voice

(146)

The Voice, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing pop and rock and is the most appealing among listeners between 35-44 year-olds. In our users' hit parade, The Voice is listed at 1191st position. With altogether thirteen streams a substantional range of listening occasions is offered. The Voice concentrates on the music selection and has a low word share. All contents are provided in Danish.

