About Radio Soft

About Radio Soft

About Radio Soft

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What about getting in a happy mood with pop and ballads? Listen to what your heart desires and tune into Radio Soft from Copenhagen. On the list of the most popular stations, Radio Soft has achieved a solid place in the 200s. With no less than five streams, RadioSoft provides a big range of musical content for your relaxation.

Every year in December, Radio Soft switches to a full Christmas program.

