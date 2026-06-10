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DR P4 Sjælland
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DR P4 Sjælland

NewsTalk
DR P4 Sjælland
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About DR P4 Sjælland
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DR P4 Sjælland, the program for young people, is dedicated to playing talk and is the most trendy among listeners between über 65 year-olds. It is ranked no. 722 on our top list from our listeners. Here the listeners are offered a lot with three podcasts and seventeen streams. Not only a varied musical composition but also talks and researches are on DR P4 Sjælland's plate. The contents of the Danish program are, of course, broadcasted in the national language.

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