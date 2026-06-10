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DR P4 København

PopRock
DR P4 København
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About DR P4 København
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Broadcasting from the heart of Copenhagen, Denmark, DR P4 København is a premier radio station within the larger DR (Danmarks Radio) network, catering specifically to the Greater Copenhagen area. As a crucial segment of Denmark's largest public broadcasting corporation, DR P4 København provides a rich blend of content that resonates deeply with local residents.

The station is known for its professional approach, delivering live-hosted programs that vary from current hits to classic tunes, ensuring a wide appeal across different musical tastes.

Whether you're at home or on the go, DR P4 København offers something for everyone, making it a true companion in the rhythm of Copenhagen life.

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