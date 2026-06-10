About NRJ Sweden

About NRJ Sweden

About NRJ Sweden

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NRJ is Sweden's most popular private station, on air since 1993, playing "Hit Music Only" and heating up with current chart songs as well as cool remixes of hits from the last decades. Millions of Swedes start the day happily with Basse and Lotta on NRJ Morgon. In addition, the competitions are popular program items. NRJ is available throughout Sweden via FM. NRJ Sweden is the Swedish offshoot of the largest private radio company in Europe, the NRJ Group, headquartered in France.

