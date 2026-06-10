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Lite FM 101.2

PopElectroTop 40 & Charts
Lite FM 101.2
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About Lite FM 101.2
(4)

Fresh pop and top hits radio station.

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SwedishTrollhättanGotlandSwedenPopElectroTop 40 & Charts
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