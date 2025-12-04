About Sports Country Radio

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Broadcasting from the heart of Middletown, Connecticut, Sports Country Radio is the go-to station for sports aficionados within the region. Tailored specifically for the residents of Connecticut, the station echoes the pulse of local sports fans, uniting them under the banner of exhilarating sports action and passionate commentary.



With live hosts at the helm, Sports Country Radio delivers real-time updates, energetic discussions, and a personal touch that only live interaction can provide. The hosts, local sports experts in their own right, bring authenticity and a personal connection to the airwaves, engaging with the community in a manner that only a true Connecticut station can.



Covering a range of sports, Sports Country Radio places a significant emphasis on local and regional teams. The station dives into the seasonal play-by-play for high school athletics, capturing the raw emotion and competitive spirit of young athletes. Collegiate sports also find a home here, with detailed coverage of Connecticut’s college teams as they battle it out in various conferences.



Beyond the local heroes, Sports Country Radio extends its coverage to the professional level, celebrating the achievements of Connecticut-bred athletes in major leagues across the nation. While the station does not focus on specific professional teams due to the state’s geographical location between several major sports markets, it ensures that Connecticut sports fans receive the latest news and analysis on a broad spectrum of national sports events.



Listeners can expect in-depth analysis and up-to-the-minute scores, ensuring they stay informed on the Connecticut sports scene and beyond. Whether it’s the drama of the basketball court, the strategy of the baseball diamond, or the excitement of the football field, Sports Country Radio brings the essence of the game straight to its audience.



In summary, Sports Country Radio is more than just a channel; it's a community hub for sports lovers in Middletown and across Connecticut. It stands as a beacon for live, local sports coverage, capturing the hearts of fans with every broadcast.

