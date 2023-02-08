About Schlager Radio Berlin-Brandenburg 106.0 FM

About Schlager Radio Berlin-Brandenburg 106.0 FM

About Schlager Radio Berlin-Brandenburg 106.0 FM

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Schlager Radio - The Schlager Radio. Here your favorite Schlager stars from Helene Fischer with "Atemlos durch die Nacht" to Roland Kaiser with "Santa Maria", Andrea Berg with "Du hast mich tausendmal betrogen" to Matthias Reim with "Verdammt ich lieb Dich": For Schlager Radio the English term "hit" is the translation for "Schlager". That's why you'll find the best German pop from Andreas Bourani, Sarah Connor, Johannes Oerding and Silbermond here in the program, too. Hourly news from Germany and the world round off the program with the latest information. Experience Schlager Radio up close! From north to south - from east to west. If you love Schlager, you listen to Schlager Radio - all over Germany. Enjoy the best Schlager with Schlager Radio. Tune in now on Saturdays and Tuesdays and listen to the popular Schlager Radio Hit Parade and vote! Vote your favorite Schlager star to number 1 in the hit parade!

