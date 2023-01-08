About Radio Nova 100 FM

About Radio Nova 100 FM

About Radio Nova 100 FM

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Radio NOVA 100 FM live a commercial radio station based in Dublin. Since 2010, the broadcaster has been broadcasting from the capital as well as in the commuter area. Radio NOVA 100 FM broadcasts an exciting selection of guitar-heavy music from the last forty years. The playlist is filled with many unknown songs and artists from the rock and alternative genres, in addition to the most popular tracks, so listeners get a truly unique music selection without the usual mainstream stuff.

Every hour there are news, traffic and weather reports. Talk shows add to the program structure. For a happy and carefree awakening, the morning show is 'Morning Glory with PJ & Jim', hosted by PJ Gallagher and Jim McCabe.

