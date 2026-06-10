About Radio Nova Classic Rock

About Radio Nova Classic Rock

About Radio Nova Classic Rock

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If you’re a fan of classic rock, you’ll love our classic rock stream! We delve deep into the world of classic rock to bring you the best of the best. Our playlist includes some of the greatest hits from legendary bands such as Pink Floyd, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Rory Gallagher, Jefferson Airplane, Horslips, Doors, Boston, Fleetwood Mac, Cream, Santana, and many more.

