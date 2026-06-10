Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsRadio Nova Classic Rock
Listen to this station in the app for free:
Radio Nova Classic Rock
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

Radio Nova Classic Rock

Classic Rock
Radio Nova Classic Rock
Playing now
About Radio Nova Classic Rock
(1)

If you’re a fan of classic rock, you’ll love our classic rock stream! We delve deep into the world of classic rock to bring you the best of the best. Our playlist includes some of the greatest hits from legendary bands such as Pink Floyd, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Eagles, Led Zeppelin, Jimi Hendrix, Rory Gallagher, Jefferson Airplane, Horslips, Doors, Boston, Fleetwood Mac, Cream, Santana, and many more.

Station website
EnglishDublinIrelandClassic Rock
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 9:28:17 AM
A company fromMADSACK