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OnlyHit J-Music
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OnlyHit J-Music

RockPopJ-Pop
OnlyHit J-Music
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About OnlyHit J-Music

(1)

We play your best Japanese Hits

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JapaneseEnglishMiami FLFloridaUSARockPopJ-Pop
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