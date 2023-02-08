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Easy Hits

OldiesSoft RockEasy ListeningSoft Pop
Easy Hits
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About Easy Hits
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Easy Hits Radio invites you to immerse yourself in the soothing rhythm of a world designed for relaxation and tranquility. Your host, Steven Edward is the guiding voice in this musical sanctuary, bringing you a carefully curated selection of melodies that embody the easygoing and warm lifestyle we all crave. With every broadcast, Steven reaches out to his listeners, creating a welcoming space where everyone can find solace and peace through the power of music.
This isn’t just a radio show; it’s a universal retreat for those yearning for a moment of escape from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Steven’s playlist is a thoughtful blend of mellow hits, featuring soft rock classics, smooth jazz, and timeless ballads that soothe the soul and elevate the spirit. Each track is selected with intention, aiming to transport you to a place of calm, no matter where you’re tuning in from. Whether you’re winding down after a long day, enjoying a quiet moment with a cup of tea, or simply looking to escape the chaos, Easy Hits is here for you.

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EnglishFort LauderdaleFloridaUSAOldiesSoft RockEasy ListeningSoft Pop
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