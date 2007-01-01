Top Stations
Top Stations
1
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
2
94 WIP Sportsradio
3
MSNBC
4
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
5
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
6
FOX News
7
WSCR - 670 AM The Score
8
CNN
9
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
10
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
Top 100 Stations
Podcast
Top podcasts
1
The Mel Robbins Podcast
2
The Daily
3
The Joe Rogan Experience
4
Call Her Daddy
5
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
6
The Telepathy Tapes
7
Pod Save America
8
Dateline NBC
9
Crime Junkie
10
Up First from NPR
Show podcast categories
Live Sports
Live Sports streams
Now new and free: Live sports on radio.net.
NFL
NBA
MLB
NHL
MLS
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Show more
Near You
Stations Near You
See all stations near you
Genres
Popular Genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Top 40 & Charts
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Urban
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
See all genres
Topics
Further Topics
News
Culture
Sports
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
See all topics
The station's stream will start in {time} sec.
Radio Stations
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®
Listen to Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ® in the App
(36,319)
(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App Store
Download for free in the Play Store
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®
(12)
add
Embed
New York City
New York
USA
80s
Hits
Oldies
Pop
English
Similar Stations
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO Español
New York City, Ballads, Oldies
WBZD - OldieZ 93
Muncy, Oldies
80s By The Hour
New York City, 80s, Pop, Punk
Greatest Hits Radio
Gilbert, Oldies
WXHC - Oldies 101.5 FM
Homer NY, Oldies
WLNG 92.1 FM
Sag Harbor, Oldies
WHVO - Oldies Radio 1480 AM
Hopkinsville KY, Oldies
Best Net Radio - Golden Oldies
Bothell WA, Oldies
KBBE - Oldies 96.7 FM
Mcpherson, Oldies
WRAR-FM - Real Radio 105.5 FM
80s, 90s, Hits, Pop
MBPOA Radio
Mastic Beach, 70s, 80s, Oldies
KKPR-FM - 98.9 FM The Vibe
Kearney NE, Hits
Rádio Blaník Oldies
Prague, 60s, 70s, 80s, Oldies
About Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®
Station website
Listen to Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®, Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO Español and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Learn more
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO live Channel Radio ®: Stations in Family
Oldies FM 98.5 STEREO Español
New York City, Ballads, Oldies
More stations from New York
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
New York City, Talk
MSNBC
New York City, Talk
WINS - 1010 WINS CBS New York
New York City
FOX News
New Orleans, Talk
WABC - 77 WABC Radio
New York City
WGR 550 Sports Radio
Talk
WEPN-FM - ESPN New York 98.7 FM
New York City, Talk
WZRC - 1480 AM
New York City, Talk
WKDM AM1380
New York City
WGDJ - Talk 1300
Rensselaer NY, Talk
WBLS
New York City, R'n'B, Soul, Urban
Bloomberg Radio
New York City
Soul Cafe Radio
New York City, Indie, R'n'B, Soul
WNYC 93.9 FM
New York City, Classical
WOR Radio 710
New York City, Talk
The Dinosaur 95.3 - 103.9 FM
Hits, Top 40 & Charts
WGNY - Fox Oldies 98.9 FM
New Windsor NY, 70s, Oldies
Hot 108 Jamz
New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B
WQHT - HOT 97
New York City, Hip Hop, R'n'B, Urban
Frisky Radio
New York City, Electro
WDST - Radio Woodstock 100.1
Woodstock NY, Classic Rock
WKCR 89.9 NY
New York City, Jazz
WRUR-FM - WRUR 88.5 FM
Rochester, Electro, Talk, Pop
CNBC Radio
New York City, Talk
NEW WAVE RADIO
Syosset, 80s, Alternative, New Wave, Punk
Psychedelicized Radio
New York City
WHTZ - Z100 New York
New York City, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
GDRADIO - Grateful Dead Radio
New York City, 20s 30s 40s 50s 60s, 70s, Classic Rock
106.7 Lite FM - New York's Best Music Variety!
New York City, Pop
WSKQ-FM - La Mega 97.9 FM
New York City, Merengue, Reggaeton, Salsa, Zouk and Tropical
Top podcasts
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Society & Culture
The Daily
News, Daily News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Call Her Daddy
Comedy
The Con: Kaitlyn's Baby
True Crime
The Telepathy Tapes
Society & Culture, Documentary, Science, Religion & Spirituality
Pod Save America
News, Politics
Dateline NBC
True Crime, News, Society & Culture
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Up First from NPR
News, Daily News
This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
Comedy
The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart
Comedy, News, News Commentary
Shawn Ryan Show
Society & Culture, Philosophy
The Megyn Kelly Show
News, News Commentary, Society & Culture
The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott
TV & Film
Candace
News, Politics, Society & Culture
We Came to the Forest
True Crime
The Ultimate Human with Gary Brecka
Health & Wellness
Truer Crime
True Crime
Scamanda
True Crime, Society & Culture, Documentary
The Tucker Carlson Show
News, News Commentary
SmartLess
Comedy, Education, Society & Culture
Pardon My Take
Sports, Football
The Ezra Klein Show
Society & Culture, News, Government
Morbid
True Crime, Comedy
Not Gonna Lie with Kylie Kelce
Comedy, Society & Culture, Personal Journals
Khloé in Wonder Land
Society & Culture
Mick Unplugged
Education, Self-Improvement, Business, Entrepreneurship
Huberman Lab
Health & Wellness, Science, Life Sciences
The Bible in a Year (with Fr. Mike Schmitz)
Religion & Spirituality, Christianity, History
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v7.5.1
| © 2007-2025 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 1/30/2025 - 2:04:15 PM