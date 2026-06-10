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MyHolidaysEtc

HalloweenChristmasPopHits
MyHolidaysEtc
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About MyHolidaysEtc
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If Halloween and Christmas music is your passion, you are in the right place. MyHolidaysEtc has thousands of these tracks available to listen to and live-request. But, we have more than this. There will be music for the smaller holidays as well: Valentines, St. Paddy’s, Cinco De Mayo, and more. During the lull between holidays, we also have Broadway/Movie Musicals and scores, Big Band/Swing, and more that will play.

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EnglishChicagoIllinoisUSAPopHitsHalloweenChristmas
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