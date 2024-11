This radio programm makes your day when you turn on Magic Chilled, the program of Bauer Media UK. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 719 on our top list.

This radio programm makes your day when you turn on Magic Chilled, the program of Bauer Media UK. Among our listeners it is ranked no. 719 on our top list. Here the listeners are provided with a diverse bouquetof four podcasts and five streams. On Magic Chilled the music takes center stage! All information is provided in English.