LondonUnited KingdomOldiesEnglish

You need the latest sounds from oldies in order to start your day or to get creative during the day? Mellow Magic, the station from Bauer Media UK, offers you what your heart desires and is on top of the list of the age group 25-34. The five hundredth place on our top list is occupied by Mellow Magic. Here the listeners are offered a diverse bouquetof four podcasts and five streams. The emphasis on Mellow Magic is on music so that you stay up-to-date and don't miss a hit. It is presented in English.

