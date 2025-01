About NRJ RELAX

NRJ RELAX, the program of NRJ FR for young people, is dedicated to playing chillout and ambient and is the most attractive among listeners between 25-34 year-olds. On our top ranking list, NRJ RELAX comes in at no. 1003. Here the listeners are provided with a lot of ten podcasts and one hundred and forty-one streams. On NRJ RELAX the music takes center stage! All contents are provided in French.