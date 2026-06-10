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Magic 93.1 FM

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Magic 93.1 FM
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About Magic 93.1 FM
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Listen to the best Pop music on Magic 93.1 FM from Melbourne.

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EnglishMelbourneVictoriaAustraliaPop
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