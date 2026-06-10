Skip to content
Radio Logo
Open app
Radio StationsKTGV-FM - 106.3 The Groove
Listen to this station in the app for free:
KTGV-FM - 106.3 The Groove
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store

KTGV-FM - 106.3 The Groove

Pop
KTGV-FM - 106.3 The Groove
Playing now
About KTGV-FM - 106.3 The Groove
(3)

Station website
EnglishTucsonArizonaUSAPop
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
USA
v8.22.0 | © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 6:10:00 AM
A company fromMADSACK