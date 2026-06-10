Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
Comedy
News
Society & Culture
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
Sports
Talk
Playing now
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
About KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
About KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
About KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
(0)
Station website
English
Lincoln
Nebraska
USA
Talk
Sports
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 5:21:00 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Nebraska
More stations from Nebraska
More stations from Nebraska
KNEN - 94 Rock 94.7 FM
Norfolk NE, Classic Rock
KRGY - The Wolf 97.3 FM
Aurora NE, Classic Rock
KUTT 99.5 FM
Lincoln, Country
KBBK - B 107.3 FM
Lincoln, Pop
KUSO - US92 92.7 FM
Albion NE, Country
KEXL - Lite Rock 97.5 FM
Pierce NE, Pop
salsababy
Lincoln, Latin, Salsa, Rumba
KAMI - Bott Radio Network 1580 AM
Christian Music
radio-obadja
Utrecht, Gospel
RADIO APOCALIPSIS 22:17
Omaha, Christian Music
Adonai Stereo
Columbus, Christian Contemporary
KHAQ / KQHK The Hawk 98.5 / 103.9 FM
North Platte, Classic Rock
Candid Radio Nebraska
Lincoln, Classical, Hits, Country
Radio Fuego Pentescostes USA
Nebraska City, Christian Music, Christian Contemporary
KLNG 1560 AM
Omaha
KCSI/KOAK Country Sunshine
Omaha, Country
WRGY 90.5 FM
Lincoln
KWBE Beatrice Radio 1450 AM
Beatrice, Talk
KZUM
Lincoln, Hits
KYTF 94.7 FM Blair Radio
Blair, Hits
MATA GRANDE WEB RADIO
Forró
Muzupa Christian Radio
Lincoln, Gospel
KOWN 95.7 FM The Boss
Omaha NE, Hip Hop, R'n'B
Friendship Radio
Lincoln, Talk
Boomer 104.1 1490
Omaha NE, Pop, Oldies, Hits
Discerning Hearts
Omaha, Christian Music
KZUM 89.3 FM
Lincoln NE, Pop
KZOT - The Zone 2 1180 AM
Bellevue NE, Rock
KZKX - KX 96.9 FM
Seward NE, Country
KXPN - The ESPN Superstation 1460 AM
Kearney NE, Talk
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Pardon My Take
Football, Sports
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Live Free with Josh Howerton
Christianity, Religion & Spirituality
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
The Money Mondays
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
The Bill Simmons Podcast
Sports
The Home Service Expert Podcast
Business, Management
3 Takeaways™
Business, Courses, Education, Management, Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Mel Robbins Podcast
Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Relationships, Self-Improvement, Society & Culture
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Diary Of A CEO with Steven Bartlett
Business, Education, Society & Culture
Something You Should Know
Education, Health & Wellness, Science, Self-Improvement, Social Sciences
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
In The Dark
Documentary, Society & Culture, True Crime
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Podcasts in Family
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Podcasts in Family
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Podcasts in Family
Adam Crowley
Sports
ESPN Honolulu
Sports
ESPN: PTI Australia
Comedy, Sports, TV & Film
Gregath & Hooks
Sports
ESPN Scrum
Rugby, Sports
The Wagering World with Five Star in Vegas
Sports
Don't Question Yourself
Sports
Giro do Vicari
News, Sports, Sports News
ESPN RADIO 101.7 THE TEAM HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS BROADCAST HIGHLIGHTS
Sports
ESPN NH Radio
Sports
ESPN FC (En Español)
Soccer, Sports
Road To The Cup
News, Soccer, Sports, Sports News
LaVicka, Theo & Stone
Basketball, News, Sports, Sports News
Basketball U
Basketball, News, Sports, Sports News
The Golf Club
Golf, News, Sports, Sports News
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM
New York City, Talk
WZRC - 1480 AM
New York City, Talk
KDKA FM - 93.7 The Fan
Pittsburgh, Talk
FOX News
New Orleans, Talk
MSNBC
New York City, Talk
Steelers Nation Radio
Pittsburgh, Talk
WXYT-FM - 97.1 The Ticket
Detroit, Talk
KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
Seattle WA, Talk
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
WEEI 93.7 FM - Boston Sports News
Boston, Talk
WXJB 99.9 FM
Homosassa FL, Talk
WCPT - Chicago's Progressive Talk 820 AM
Chicago, Talk
WPHT - Talk Radio Philadelphia 1210 AM
Philadelphia, Talk
WBBM Newsradio 780 AM
Chicago, Talk
WBZFM - The Sports Hub 98.5
Boston, Talk
Listen to KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM, WFAN 66 AM - 101.9 FM and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Stations in Family
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Stations in Family
KLMS - ESPN 1480 AM: Stations in Family
KIRO - 710 ESPN Seattle 710 AM
Seattle WA, Talk
WMVP - ESPN 1000 AM
Chicago, Talk
ESPN Radio
Bristol
WKNR - ESPN 850 AM
Cleveland
KBCN-FM - ESPN Arkansas 104.3 FM
Marshall AR
ESPN New York 1050 AM
New York City
ESPN New York 880 AM
New York City
SEMO ESPN 1220 AM
Cape Girardeau MO, Talk
WCMC-FM - 99.9 The Fan
Holly Springs
The Fan 97.1 WBNS-FM Sports Radio - 1460 AM
Columbus, Talk
WHB - Sports Radio 810 AM
Kansas City MO, Talk, Top 40 & Charts
ESPN College Football 2
Bristol
WTLA - ESPN Radio 1200 AM
Talk
ESPN - The Ticket
Abilene, Talk
ESPN 1530 - WCKY-AM
Cincinnati, Talk