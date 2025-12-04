About KGEZ AM 600

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KGEZ AM 600, also accessible on FM 96.5, is "Northwest Montana's Original Radio Station," based in Kalispell, Montana. Serving the Flathead Valley and surrounding areas, this station has been a cornerstone of the community since its founding in 1927, making it Montana’s second-oldest radio station.



The station’s programming is a dynamic mix of classic hits, local news, and engaging talk segments. Signature shows like the "Good Morning Show" feature in-depth discussions with local officials, community leaders, and artists, making it a hub of information and connection for listeners.



Sports fans in Montana are well-served by KGEZ, which is the official broadcast home for Montana State University Bobcats. Additionally, the station covers NCAA sports, bringing listeners live coverage and updates on collegiate athletic events. This dedication to sports programming has solidified KGEZ’s role as a trusted source for both local and national sports content.

