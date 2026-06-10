About KCUB - Sports Radio 1290 AM

About KCUB - Sports Radio 1290 AM

About KCUB - Sports Radio 1290 AM

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KCUB 1290 AM is a radio station based out of Tucson, Arizona, providing listeners with a dynamic blend of talk and sports coverage. Known as "The Sports Leader," the station appeals to a wide range of listeners who crave for the latest updates on local and national sports and also enjoy engaging talk shows.



The station's programming includes live play-by-play coverage of the Arizona Wildcats and the Arizona Coyotes, as well as extensive coverage of other local teams such as the Arizona State Sun Devils, and the Phoenix Suns. They also feature national sports talk shows, providing fans with expert analysis and commentary on the biggest games and storylines from around the league.



Tune in to KCUB 1290 AM for the best in talk and sports coverage. Whether you're getting ready for the big game or just need to stay informed, KCUB 1290 AM has something for everyone. With a mix of talk shows and sports updates, analysis, and commentary, KCUB 1290 AM is the ultimate destination for sports and talk fans in Tucson, Arizona.

