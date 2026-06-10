About KATL - 770 AM

About KATL - 770 AM

About KATL - 770 AM

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KATL 770 AM, based in Miles City, Montana, proudly serves Eastern Montana with a robust 10,000-watt signal, earning its reputation as "Eastern Montana's Most Powerful Station." This professional station is a cornerstone of the community, delivering a mix of Adult Contemporary music featuring hits from the 80s, 90s, and today, alongside locally focused spoken-word programming.



Sports fans in Montana know KATL as a key broadcaster for Montana State University games and NCAA events. The station’s commitment to collegiate sports ensures that listeners stay connected to the action, whether it’s the Bobcats on the field or other NCAA highlights.



KATL's dedication to blending music, community-focused content, and sports coverage caters to adult listeners who value both entertainment and reliable regional updates. Accessible on 770 AM and through live streaming, KATL makes it easy for listeners to tune in and stay informed.



With its focus on Montana State, NCAA sports, and local programming, KATL 770 AM remains an essential part of the Eastern Montana media landscape. Whether you're catching the latest Bobcats game, listening to classic hits, or staying updated on local news, KATL has something for everyone.



