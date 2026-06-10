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jack house radio

AlternativePopHouseHeavy Metal
jack house radio
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About jack house radio
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JACKHOUSE Radio is an internet alternative radio station created by Jason Osorio. This radio station is a compilation of various artists that he and his friends enjoy, instead of putting all of these songs on a Spotify playlist like "normal people" would do, Jason decided to make an Icecast server and broadcast his music taste all over the interwebs, no matter how weird or avant-garde it may be.

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EnglishNew YorkUSAAlternativePopHouseHeavy Metal
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