About Interstellar Radio Station

About Interstellar Radio Station

About Interstellar Radio Station

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Commercial-free Ambient and Electronic with dispersed Environmental tracks and location recordings, all pleasing to the ear and professionally titled. Since 2008, the Interstellar Radio Station features 20-second crossfades making for a seamless, immersive experience - perfect for technical work and sleeping. Broad spectrum of tracks from the seventies to the present as well as tributary tracks to memorable ambient radio stations of the past.Short Description: Entertaining all the intelligent life forms in the galaxy. Otherwise, the secret is to bang the rocks together guys!!

