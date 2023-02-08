About Infinity FM

About Infinity FM

About Infinity FM

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Infinity FM brings you a fresh mix of today’s hottest contemporary hits, along with just the right throwbacks to keep your day moving. It’s upbeat energy, feel-good favorites, and music that never stops. From chart-topping artists to rising stars, Infinity FM plays the songs you love — and the ones you’re about to discover. With engaging personalities – like Liveline with Mason – and other special features, Infinity FM is more than just a playlist — it’s the soundtrack to your life in Abilene and beyond. Whether you’re at work, at home, or on the go, turn up Infinity FM for non-stop music and positive vibes.

