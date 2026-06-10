Skip to content
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Top stations
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Genres
Topics
Open app
Ad-free
Discover ad-free
Learn more
Log in
Radio
Podcasts
Live sports
Near you
Open app
All contents
Popular sports
NFL
NBA Basketball
Major League Baseball (MLB)
NHL
Major League Soccer (MLS)
UEFA Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Premier League
Top radio stations
Top music genres
Pop
Rock
Hip Hop
Chillout
Country
Oldies
Electro
Alternative
80s
Classical
House
Jazz
Soul
Classic Rock
Blues
Latin
90s
R'n'B
Bossa Nova
Reggaeton
Techno
70s
Traditional music
Indie
Trance
Top topics
News
Culture
Sports
Politics
Religion
Children
DJ
Comedy
Campus Radio
Interview
Christmas
Music
Education
Top podcasts
Top categories
Sports
News
Comedy
Society & Culture
True Crime
A - H
I - P
Q - Z
Learn more
Learn more
Learn more
The podcast starts in
- 0 sec.
Radio Stations
ici Nord
Listen to this station in the app for free:
radio.net
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Download for free in the App Store
ici Nord
Pop
Hits
French songs
Playing now
ici Nord
About ici Nord
About ici Nord
About ici Nord
(85)
Station website
French
Lille
Hauts-de-France
France
Pop
Hits
French songs
ici Nord: Frequencies
ici Nord: Frequencies
ici Nord: Frequencies
Boulogne-Mont-Lambert 95.5 FM
Calais 106.2 FM
Dunkerque 92.6 FM
Étaples 97.8 FM
Company
About radio.net
Press
Advertise with us
Broadcast with us
Legal
Terms of use
Privacy Policy
Legal notice
Manage Utiq
Privacy-Manager
Service
Contact
Apps
Help / FAQ
Prime subscription
Apps
iPhone
iPad
Android
Social
USA
v8.22.0
| © 2007-2026 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 10/6/2026 - 1:34:44 AM
A company from
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
What would you like to listen to?
More stations from Hauts-de-France
More stations from Hauts-de-France
More stations from Hauts-de-France
Roots Legacy Radio
Lille, Reggae, Ska, Dub
Myzen Radio
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Ambient
Metropolys Riviera
Lille, Pop, Electro
saravadio
Arras, New Wave, Ambient, Indie
Radio RWL
Lumbres, Hits, 80s, Funk, 90s
ClubSoundzWebRadio.fr
Lille, Techno, House
Radio CSM
Soissons, Pop, Hits, Variété Française, 80s
Chic Radio Hits
Lille, Hits, 80s, 70s, 90s
Happyness Radio
2000s, Hits
echo fm
Marseille, Pop, Dance, Hits, Electro
Canal FM
Hirson, Pop, Hits
Radio Platine
Paris, Dance, Electro, House
Electro Zone Radio
Comines, Techno, Electro, House, Trance
MONA FM - Plus de Kitsch
Franca, 80s, 70s, 60s
MIXTRAL.COM
Lille, Hits, 80s, Chillout, Top 40 & Charts
Horizon 2000
Bethune, 2000s, Pop
Horizon 90
Bethune, Pop, 90s
Horizon 70
Bethune, Pop, 70s
HitX radiO
Pop, 80s, 70s, Rock, 90s, French songs
TEMPO 62
Paris, Dance, Electro, Club
Champagne FM - Party
Château-Thierry, Dance
Champagne FM - Pop Music
Château-Thierry, Pop
Champagne FM - Love
Château-Thierry, French songs
Champagne FM - Acoustic
Château-Thierry, French songs
Banquise Hits
Saint Omer, Hits
Banquise Mix
Saint Omer, Charts
Melody Douce
Villeneuve-d'Ascq, Oldies, 70s, 60s
Figaro Radio
Paris, Hits
Melody in Paris
Paris, Oldies, French songs
Melody Radio Suisse
Bern, Oldies, French songs
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
Top
podcasts
The Daily
Daily News, News
Crime Junkie
True Crime
REAL AF with Andy Frisella
Business, Entrepreneurship, Marketing
Dateline NBC
News, Society & Culture, True Crime
The Dylan Gemelli Podcast
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness
Mick Unplugged
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Management, Self-Improvement
The Joe Rogan Experience
Comedy
Pod Save America
News, News Commentary, Politics, Society & Culture
Passion Struck with John R. Miles
Alternative Health, Education, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
Up First from NPR
Daily News, News
20/20
True Crime
Tomorrow, Today
News, Tech News, Technology
Morbid
Comedy, True Crime
Unblinded with Sean Callagy
Business, Education, News, Sports, Sports News
Proven Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Young and Profiting (YAP) with Hala Taha: Entrepreneurship and Self-Improvement Podcast
Business, Entrepreneurship
Tony Mantor: Why Not Me ?
Alternative Health, Health & Wellness, Mental Health
Tony Mantor's : Almost Live..... Nashville
Music, Music Interviews, TV & Film
Habits and Hustle
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Self-Improvement
Founder's Story
Business, Entrepreneurship
Coffeez with Joe Shalaby
Business, Careers, Entrepreneurship, Management
The Learning Leader Show With Ryan Hawk
Business, Careers, Management
Good Hang with Amy Poehler
Comedy
The Shawn Ryan Show
Philosophy, Society & Culture
The Woman in the Woods
Society & Culture, True Crime
The Ezra Klein Show
Government, News, Society & Culture
The Team House
Documentary, Government, History, Society & Culture
The Jamie Kern Lima Show
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Health & Wellness, Mental Health, Self-Improvement
The Rest Is History
History
the bossbabe podcast
Business, Education, Entrepreneurship, Self-Improvement
ici Nord: Podcasts in Family
ici Nord: Podcasts in Family
ici Nord: Podcasts in Family
Le petit peuple des jardins, raconté par Maureen Dor
I'll Consider It
Comedy
Restons éveillés !
Society & Culture
Ici Rennes
News
Krees Waves & Stan Kayh Show sur CHOQFM 105.1
Music
L'art de vivre en Périgord
Arts, Food
Regard sur ma communauté sur CHOQFM 105.1
Kids & Family, Parenting
100% UBB
Sports
Ici Yusran
Arts
ruang sambat
Hobbies, Leisure
Discover Your Worth In Chicago
Business
Ici la Paillade
Sports
BE CREATIVE MAKE UP | Luister Tutorial
Arts
Ici on pense. Ici, on discute.
Education, Self-Improvement
À deux pas de chez vous
Places & Travel, Society & Culture
ici Nord: Stations in Family
ici Nord: Stations in Family
ici Nord: Stations in Family
ici Berry
Bourges, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Saint-Étienne Loire
Saint Étienne, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Champagne-Ardenne
Reims, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Occitanie
Toulouse, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Azur
Nice, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Elsass
Strasbourg, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Touraine
Tours, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Picardie
Amiens, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Périgord
Périgord, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Pays de Savoie
Chambéry, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Pays d'Auvergne
Clermont-Ferrand, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Orléans
Orléans, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Maine
Le Mans, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Lorraine Nord
Metz, Pop, Hits, French songs
ici Herault
Paris, Pop, Hits, French songs
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Similar Stations
Metropolys
Saint-Quentin, Pop
Mona FM
Lille, Oldies
Horizon Lens – Béthune
Lens (Pas-de-Calais), Pop
Classic 21
Brussels, Hits, Rock
RDL
Saint Omer, 80s, 70s, 90s, French songs
ici Picardie
Amiens, Pop, Hits, French songs
Contact FM
Lille, Hits, Electro, House
ici Paris
Paris, Pop, Hits
Radio Campus Lille
Lille, Pop, R'n'B
RTL
Paris
ici Provence
Aix-en-Provence, Pop, Hits, French songs
NOSTALGIE
Paris, Oldies
Delta FM Dunkerque
Dunkirk, Pop, Schlager
Bel RTL
Brussels, Pop, Classic Rock, French songs
Chante France
Beauvais, French songs
Listen to ici Nord, Metropolys and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Learn more
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
Open app
Get the free radio.net app
Stations and podcasts to bookmark
Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
Supports Carplay & Android Auto
Many other app features
ici Nord