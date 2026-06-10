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ici Nord

PopHitsFrench songs
ici Nord
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About ici Nord
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FrenchLilleHauts-de-FranceFrancePopHitsFrench songs
ici Nord: Frequencies
Boulogne-Mont-Lambert 95.5 FM
Calais 106.2 FM
Dunkerque 92.6 FM
Étaples 97.8 FM
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