About East Coast Radio Jams

About East Coast Radio Jams

About East Coast Radio Jams

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East Coast Radio Jamming seeks to bring back what many East Coast listeners thought we lost, good radio. While we thrive to entertain as many listeners as possible, our emphasis will be on classic Hip Hop, R&B, Reggae, Dance Hall, Slow Jams aka Quiet Jams, and Club jams. The main DJ, Big Apple Eddie, brings 30+ years of experience behind the techniques 1200 turntables in the New York City tri-state area and parts south. If you lived in the New York City tri-state area or the Mid-Atlantic region from 1970 to 2000, this station is for you. But we didn't stop there. Copy our streaming link. You'll be glad you did. East Coast Radio Jamming is owned and operated by A Get Wit It Productions.

