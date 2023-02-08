About GLOBAL GLOW RADIO

About GLOBAL GLOW RADIO

About GLOBAL GLOW RADIO

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"GLOBAL GLOW RADIO has emerged as the Ultimate destination for all things Classic DANCE and DISCO MUSIC in Miami, South Florida and Around the Globe.

We take pride in transporting our audience back to the Vibrant Club scene and Parties of South Florida during the Disco, 80s, and 90s era, like no other Miami radio station.



Our playlist is carefully curated, featuring songs from some of the most legendary nightclubs in New York and South Florida during the disco, 80s, and 90s. These clubs include Studio 54, Paradise Garage, Funhouse, 747, Alcazaba, Allegro, Backstreets, Banana Boat, Brasserie, Casanovas, Castaways, Catz, Club Z, Club1235, Christopher’s, Daphnes, Decos, Ensign n Bitters, Faces in the Grove, Gambits, Honey for the Bears, Infinity, Joseph’s, Level 3, Limelight, Manhattans, Miami Miami, Monty Trainers, Mutiny, Mystique, Nepenthe, Parallel Bar, Pete n Lennys, Ricks Bar, Scaramouche, Squadron 94, Stringfellows, Studio 51, Suzzanes, Waterfront, Widow Mcoys, Zacharys and many more.



Global Glow Radio has become synonymous with high-quality music and a nostalgic journey through time. Our dedicated team curates playlists that capture the essence of the Classic Dance and Disco era. We strive to bring our listeners the most authentic experience by featuring tracks from renowned artists such as Donna Summer, Bee Gees, Chic, Gloria Gaynor, and many more.



Our commitment to providing comprehensive coverage of Classic Dance and Disco extends beyond just playing music. We also delve into the history and cultural impact of these genres through interviews with industry experts, artists, and musicians who were at the forefront during that era. By doing so through the music played, we aim to educate our audience about the rich heritage of Classic Dance and Disco while keeping them entertained.



In addition to Classic Dance and Disco, we also feature other related genres like Freestyle, which emerged in the 1980s as a fusion of electronic dance music with Latin influences. Artists such as Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam, Stevie B, and Exposé dominated this genre during its peak.



Global Glow Radio aims to transport its listeners back in time to relive the magic of the Disco era and its related genres. We understand the importance of preserving the legacy of these musical movements and ensuring that future generations can appreciate their significance.



Our platform serves as a bridge between the past and present, allowing listeners to experience the timeless appeal of Classic Dance, Nu Wave, Italo, High Energy and Disco.



Make sure you join the Movement that others are trying to copy at www.Facebook.com/GlobalGlowMusic

and listen at www.GlobalGlowRadio.com

Also available thru your favorite App Store…"

