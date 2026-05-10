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CKDJ 107.9 FM

Campus Radio
CKDJ 107.9 FM
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About CKDJ 107.9 FM
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CKDJ 107.9 FM from Ottawa keeps you up-to-date.

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EnglishOttawaOntarioCanadaCampus Radio
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