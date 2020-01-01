About WHPC - Nassau Community College 90.3 FM

WHPC 90.3FM, The Voice of Nassau Community College, is a 500-watt non-commercial, educational radio station, serving Nassau County, eastern Queens, and Western Suffolk County communities, licensed to Garden City, NY. WHPC can also be heard world-wide online at NCC.edu/WHPC and now on Amazon Echo, Google Home, and the iHeartRadio app. Our station provides professional broadcast training to qualified Nassau Community College students, as well as members of the community.