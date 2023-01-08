About Radio Canada International

About Radio Canada International

About Radio Canada International

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Radio Canada International is CBC/Radio-Canada's multilingual service that allows you to explore and, most importantly, understand and gain perspective about the reality of Canadian society, as well as its democratic and cultural values. Radio Canada International est le service multilingue de CBC/Radio-Canada qui vous permet d'explorer et, surtout, de comprendre et de prendre du recul sur la réalité de la société canadienne, ainsi que sur ses valeurs démocratiques et culturelles.​

