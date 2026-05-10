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CJUM UMFM

Campus RadioCommunity Radio
CJUM UMFM
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CJUM UMFM from Winnipeg keeps you up-to-date.

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EnglishWinnipegManitobaCanadaCampus RadioCommunity Radio
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