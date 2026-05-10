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96.1 BOB FM
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96.1 BOB FM
Classic Rock
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96.1 BOB FM
About 96.1 BOB FM
About 96.1 BOB FM
About 96.1 BOB FM
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96.1 BOB FM in Brandon, Manitoba! 80's...90's...
& Whatever!
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Brandon
Manitoba
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Classic Rock
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96.1 BOB FM