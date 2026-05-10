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CITI 92.1 FM

Rock
CITI 92.1 FM
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About CITI 92.1 FM
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CITI 92.1 FM from Winnipeg broadcasts the best Rock music 24/7.

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EnglishWinnipegManitobaCanadaRock
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