CIBK Virgin Radio Calgary 98.5 FM
(4)
add
Embed
Calgary
Canada
Pop
English
Similar Stations
CKMP 90.3 Amp Radio Calgary FM
Calgary, Hits, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
CFXL XL 103 Calgary
Calgary, Classic Rock, Hits, Pop, R'n'B
CBC Radio One Calgary
Calgary
CHFM KiSS 95.9 FM
Calgary, Pop, Rock, Top 40 & Charts
Radio Regenbogen Christmas Hits
Karlsruhe
181.fm - Christmas Blender
Waynesboro, Blues
Radio Caroline International
London, Classic Rock, Rock
Radio Christmas
Amersham, Hits, Pop
1LIVE
Cologne, Pop
Christmas Channel by rautemusik
Aachen, Pop
bigFM Saarland
Saarbrücken, Hip Hop, Pop, Top 40 & Charts, Urban
ffn
Hanover, Pop
Berliner Rundfunk – 100% Deutsch
Berlin, Hits, Pop
NDR 2
Hamburg, Oldies, Pop, Top 40 & Charts
SR 1
Saarbrücken, Pop
About CIBK Virgin Radio Calgary 98.5 FM
Calgary's #1 Hit Music Station... 98.5 VIRGIN Radio!
Station website
503radiozone
Calgary, Bachata, Latin
Squirrel FM
Pop, Top 40 & Charts
CHED 630 AM
Edmonton
Sportsnet 960 The Fan
Calgary, Hits, Talk
Global News radio 880 Edmonton
Edmonton
CFBR The Bear 100.3 FM
Edmonton, Classic Rock, Hard Rock, Heavy Metal
CRIK FM - The Lynx Disco Classics
Calgary, 70s, 80s, Disco
Rumsey Retro Radio
Calgary, Talk
630 CHED AM
Edmonton
CJUV Sunny 94 FM
Lacombe, Hits, Oldies, Pop
CKJR Sports 1440
Wetaskiwin
89.3 The Raven Edmonton
Edmonton, Hits
Boom 96.7
Whitecourt, 70s, 80s, 90s, Hits
4Lobos Bollywood Radio
Edmonton, Bollywood, Film & Musical
CISN Country 103.9 FM
Edmonton, Country
CKGY – Real Country 95.5 Red Deer
Red Deer, Country, Hits, Pop
Beach Paradise Radio
Edmonton, Chillout, House, Indie
Boom 101.1
Brooks, 70s, 80s, 90s
CFGQ Q107
Calgary, Classic Rock, Rock
CRIK FM - The Lynx Classic Hits
Calgary, Pop, Rock
CRIK FM The Lynx Retro 80s
Calgary, 80s
CRIK FM - The Lynx Classic Rock
Calgary, Ballads, Classic Rock
CFWE Radio Network
Edmonton, Country
AMR Tamil
Calgary, Tamil Music
CKXU 88.3 FM
Lethbridge, Pop
Rock 103
Edmonton, Classic Rock
The HUB - Nanton Radio
Country
AM1140 Radio
High River
AMR HINDI
Calgary, Asian Music, World
AMR malayalam
Calgary, Hits
